SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Trains are blocking traffic for hours at a time in one South Carolina city.

The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg reported the delays on several streets in Spartanburg have become more common in recent weeks. Officials say it’s likely to be several months before the situation improves.

Spartanburg City Manager Ed Memmott said business at the South Carolina Inland Port in Greer is prompting Norfolk Southern to park trains in the city. Memmott says empty cars in Spartanburg are waiting to go to the Greer port to be loaded.

He says that won’t change until a new rail spur is completed in Greer. Norfolk Southern spokeswoman Susan Terpay says the new spur should be finished by late June.

Memmott said police and fire personnel are using alternate routes when crossings are blocked.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.