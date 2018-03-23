Former Vice President Joe Biden said Friday that the student activists who survived last month’s mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, are “going to win” the battle for stricter gun control laws.

“They’re going to win. Watch,” Mr. Biden told NBC News before holding a private meeting with the student activists on Capitol Hill.

“We can beat the NRA,” the former vice president said. “I passed a bill that banned assault weapons, banned the number of bullets that can be in a clip, changed the background check. It’s doable. We’ll do it again, because of these kids.”

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students who have been leading the #NeverAgain anti-gun movement since a mass shooter took the lives of 17 of their fellow classmates and teachers traveled to Washington, D.C., this week for the March for Our Lives rally, which it expected to bring out hundreds of thousands of protesters in cities nationwide.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.