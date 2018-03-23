HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) - An Illinois man accused of stealing nearly $150,000 from the federal government has been convicted of filing a false tax return.
A federal jury in Hammond convicted 41-year-old Airrion Blake on Thursday of one count each of submitting a false claim upon the federal government and theft of government money.
The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports jurors heard evidence during the Lansing, Illinois, man’s three-day trial that he filed a false trusts and estates tax return in October 2012.
Federal prosecutors said Blake provided fictitious figures for his income, deductions and tax withholdings to falsely claim a more than $149,000 tax return.
He allegedly deposited the resulting refund check at a Munster, Indiana, bank and then spent those funds.
