Kellyanne Conway said Friday that the spending bill Congress passed late Thursday tops off a year of successful economic accomplishments for President Trump.

“This omnibus bill, the priorities that are being funded here, are going on the heels of the president’s fiscal and economic accomplishments,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

The $1.3 trillion bill passed both the House and Senate amid pushback from hardline conservatives about funding for Planned Parenthood and other programs while adding to the deficit. Democrats were also displeased that protections for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipients, those brought to the U.S. illegally as children, were not included. Republicans offered a three-year extension of the program, but Democrats wanted a path to citizenship that caused talks to breakdown.

Mrs. Conway also answered about possible personnel changes, including reports she may take over the communications director spot from Hope Hicks. She said that there were no new announcements regarding staffing at this time.

