A majority of Americans say that the massive “March for Our Lives” in the nation’s capital and many other cities and towns Saturday will not help the cause to end gun violence and mass shootings.

A new Marist Poll released Friday found that 52 percent of the respondents said the the marches “will make no difference” in helping further the cause of the marchers, which include many students prompted to demonstrate after last month’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

There is a partisan divide: 65 percent of Republicans said the march agreed the march will have no impact on the cause, compared to 33 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of independents. The poll found that 60 percent of gun owners also agreed the march would make no difference.

Another 36 percent of Americans overall, however, said the event will help the cause; 17 percent of Republicans, 34 percent of independents and 60 percent of Democrats agreed. A quarter of the gun owners agreed.

Seven percent overall said the march would hurt the cause; 12 percent of Republicans, 7 percent of independents and 3 percent of Democrats agreed, along with 10 percent of gun owners.

“A majority of Americans (54 percent) say it is more important to control gun violence in the nation than to protect gun rights including 34 percent of gun owners. 39 percent of people nationally believe it’s more important to protect gun rights, and 7 percent are unsure,” the pollster said.

The survey of 1,271 U.S. adults was conducted March 19-21.

