SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mitt Romney earned more than $5.5 million over the past year and has a fortune worth up to $270 million, according to disclosure forms he filed Friday as part of his campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah.

Romney, who is running to replace retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch, reported income since early 2017 for giving speeches in the U.S. and abroad, making withdrawals from a retirement account and serving as a board member at hotel chain Marriott International and chairman at Solamere Capital, a private equity firm co-founded by one of Romney’s sons.

His speeches to banks and other corporations in Washington, New York, London, Brazil and elsewhere earned him five and six figure fees totaling more than $1.4 million, according to his report filed with the U.S. Senate’s ethics committee.

The former Republican presidential candidate also reported having $67 million to $270 million in assets, mostly investments. That also included co-ownership of apartment buildings in Silver Spring, Maryland and Wichita, Kanas, with his combined stake worth up to $6 million.

He also reported owning up to $500,000 in gold.

Romney, who grew his fortune while running major Boston venture capital firm Bain Capital, reported his investments and other assets earned him between $2 million and about $10 million since 2017.

The former Massachusetts’s governor also reported that his wife, Ann Romney, independently owned at least $21 million in assets that earned about $3 million.

Romney’s campaign, which released the financial disclosure report Friday, said in a statement that the candidate would also release his tax returns for 2017 and past years once his taxes have been filed this year.

Romney faced criticism during the 2012 presidential race for his reluctance to release some of his tax records.

This story has been corrected to show Romney reported earning at least $5.5 million over the past year, not at least $7.5 million.

