LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says its bomb squad has disposed of a live grenade and several old railroad explosives.

The patrol says the grenade was found Wednesday in McCook. The bomb squad determined it was live and had been modified. It was taken to the McCook Police Department shooting range, where it was safely destroyed.

On Thursday, nine old railroad torpedoes were found in Crete. The torpedoes attach to the rail and create a loud sound to warn railroad engineers of a hazard ahead. Officials say the explosive material becomes unstable and more dangerous as the torpedoes age.

The bomb squad safely destroyed the torpedoes with counter charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.