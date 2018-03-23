SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The Northern State University men’s basketball team will play for the NCAA Division II championship.
The Aberdeen school beat Queens of North Carolina 105-99 in double-overtime in Thursday’s semifinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
Northern State (36-3) will play Ferris State of Michigan (37-1) on Saturday for the title. Tipoff is 2 p.m. The game is to be televised on CBS.
The last team to win a national championship in its home state was Kentucky Wesleyan in 1999.
