PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities arrested an Oregon man accused of making hoax distress calls to the U.S. Coast Guard in 2016.

The defendant - 35-year-old Bud Burkleo of Warrenton - pleaded not guilty Friday at the federal courthouse in Portland.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John V. Acosta set a May 29 trial date and granted Burkleo pretrial release.

An indictment unsealed Friday alleges Burkleo made four calls that led the Coast Guard to needlessly dispatch personnel. He’s also accused of lying to federal investigators.

The Coast Guard Sector Columbia River command center received dozens of false mayday calls in 2016. The agency released recordings of a few of them late that year in hopes of getting a tip from the public.

