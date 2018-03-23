A Pennsylvania man was indicted for a scheme to illegally export guns into Iraq, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ross Roggio, 49, of Stroudsburg was charged with violating the Arms Export Control Act, criminal conspiracy, illegal export of goods, wife fraud and money laundering. If convicted, he could face up to 705 years in prison and a fine.

Prosecutors allege that from 2013 through this year, Mr. Roggio conspired to export firearms, firearm manufacturing tools and “defense services” to Iraq where they were utilized in a firearms manufacturing plant that he operated. He is accused of illegally exporting M4 bolt-gas rings MIL, firing pin retainers and rifling combo buttons.

In addition, Mr. Roggio is alleged to have provided assistance to foreign persons in the manufacture of firearms.

