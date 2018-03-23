ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - A top aide to New York Congresswoman Louise Slaughter says her funeral will be a “fitting celebration of a truly remarkable person.”

Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and more than 40 members of Congress are expected at Friday’s service in western New York, which Slaughter represented in the U.S. House for 31 years.

The 88-year-old Democrat died in a Washington hospital on March 16 after falling at her home.

Her funeral service will be at the Eastman Theatre in Rochester. Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Georgia Congressman John Lewis will be among the speakers.

Slaughter was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and was its top Democrat when she died.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.