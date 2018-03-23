Rep. Trey Gowdy will headline Sen. Joni Ernst’s annual Roast and Ride fundraiser in Iowa, the Des Moines Register reported.

The event begins at Harley-Davidson in Des Moines and ends at the Central Iowa Expo on Boone. Ms. Ernst, Iowa Republican, leads the pack of motorcyclists on the ride for charity, after which there is a barbecue and speeches.

The event in the first caucus state always brings big-name politicians and speculations of possible presidential runs since it launched in 2015. Then-candidate Donald Trump gave a speech on immigration at the event in 2016, and Vice President Mike Pence spoke last year.

Mr. Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, announced earlier this year that he will be retiring from Congress when his current term expires. He said he plans to return to work in the private sector.

