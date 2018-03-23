MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont House is debating gun restriction legislation that would ban high-capacity magazines and raise the legal gun-buying age to 21.

The measure on the House floor on Friday has exceptions for military service members, law enforcement officers and people who take a gun safety training course.

The proposal includes provisions to expand background checks to private sales of firearms.

The bill does not ban semi-automatic assault-style weapons; it bans magazines that hold more than 10 rounds. The measure would allow people who legally own higher-capacity magazines when the law takes effect to keep them.

Gun rights groups want a public hearing on the bill but House Speaker Mitzi Johnson says there already have been public hearings on the issue at the Statehouse.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.