TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say they have arrested a Tucson woman on suspicion of trying to smuggle some $691,000 worth of cocaine into the United States hidden in her SUV’s fuel tank.

The agency said Thursday that the 39-year-old was arrested Wednesday after a police dog detected a smell in the vehicle and the woman was instructed to undergo further inspection at the Nogales port of entry on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say the multiple packages of cocaine discovered inside the tank collectively weigh nearly 61 pounds (about 27 kilograms).

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.