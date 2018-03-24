ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - In New York state government news, it’s crunch time for state lawmakers looking to put together a new state budget.

April 1 is the start of the state’s new fiscal year. Lawmakers hope to pass a new fiscal blueprint early this year to ensure they’re done in time for the Passover and Easter holiday.

But first they’ll have to come to agreements on issues including taxes, school security and gun control and a proposed surcharge on Uber and other ride-hailing services.

Meanwhile, the Republican-led Senate has endorsed a bill to penalize so-called sanctuary cities. The measure would pull state funding from any city that refuses to give federal immigration officials the immigration status of people in custody. The measure faces significant opposition in the Democrat-led Assembly.

