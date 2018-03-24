SEATTLE (AP) - High school students led thousands of protesters in Seattle and other Northwest cities demanding tighter gun regulations following recent high-profile school shootings.

Students on Saturday held signs that read “Not One More” and chanted “Right now, right here, we refuse to live in fear.” Teachers protested President Donald Trump’s proposal to arm some of them to protect students from potential attackers.

Much of the protest was directed at the National Rifle Association.

Naa’Rai (NAY’-ahr-eye) Tilson is a 19-year-old student at Cornish College of the Arts in Seattle. He says we can still hold onto our traditions without having to lose lives.

Thousands of protesters also gathered in Boise, Idaho, and Portland, Oregon, as well as other cities in the region.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.