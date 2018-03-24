COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Documents released by the U.S. Army show officials knew for 36 years a dam at a South Carolina military base might not stand up to a big storm before it was breached in a massive 2015 downpour.

Those records obtained by The State newspaper also show repairs made before the deadly October 2015 floods likely increased the chances the earthen dam might break.

When the dam on Semmes Lake broke, it sent a flood from Fort Jackson downstream into Columbia. The dam break led directly to two deaths and millions of dollars of damage as up to 24 inches (61 centimeters) of rain fell.

The newspaper says it is fighting the Army’s refusal to release other records including what officials did after a 2013 inspection found problems with the dam.

