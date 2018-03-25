GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) - A small airline is planning to increase its fleet of planes that serves a city in Mississippi.

Boutique Air operates one plane in Greenville, with flights to Dallas-Fort Worth and Nashville, Tennessee. If the plane requires maintenance, its other flights to and from Greenville can be delayed or canceled.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Greenville Mid-Delta Airport director Lee Owen recently met with the CEO of Boutique Air, Shawn Simpson. The airline will have three planes available for the airport in the next month and a half.

Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons asked Owen during a public meeting last week why flights are canceled. Owen said most cancelations happen because of mechanical problems or crew members requiring rest, although some have been caused by weather.

