The Democratic governor of New York, a Catholic, went to a predominantly-black Baptist church in Harlem on Sunday and apologized for his own church’s lack of dancing chops.

But, Gov. Andrew Cuomo helpfully said, the Jews are even worse.

The New York Post reported that Mr. Cuomo thanked Mount Neboh Baptist Church for the inviting him to speak on Palm Sunday.

“I want you to know as a matter of full disclosure, I am a Catholic. Catholics basically believe the same teachings that Baptists believe. We just do it without the rhythm,” he told the black churchgoers after a music section of the service.

He then asserted Catholicism’s superiority on this front to Judaism.

“But we (Catholics) try. We are not as without rhythm as some of our Jewish brothers and sisters,” he said.

According to the Post, he then singled out yarmulke-clad Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic consultant and former campaign adviser who was ordained a rabbi in 2011.

“I was watching Mr. Sheinkopf here in the front row moving to the music,” Mr. Cuomo said. “It was ugly, I’ll tell you the truth.”

Mr. Sheinkopf told The Post that it was just a joke that didn’t work.

“There weren’t many people laughing, but I didn’t feel humiliated,” he said, adding with sarcasm. “He’s the governor. He’s now in charge of American dancing.”

Other Jewish politicians, of both parties, weren’t as forgiving as the rabbi.

“The governor should focus more on governing and less on Jew jokes,” said

Arthur Schwartz, a Republican operative and pro-Israel activist.

Added state Sen. Simcha Felder, Brooklyn Democrat: “I can write better material.”

Actress Cynthia Nixon, who launched a long-shot bid to unseat Mr. Cuomo last week, is not herself Jewish, but has reportedly had all her children from both her marriages raised as Jews and spoken at Congregation Beit Simchat Torah in New York.

