President Trump said Sunday he remains happy with his legal team representing him in the special counsel’s investigation into whether there was collusion with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

The president’s comments on Twitter come after John Dowd, his lead attorney on the Russia probe, resigned last week, and after Reuters reported Mr. Trump has had a hard time finding legal counsel to represent him.

Mr. Dowd’s resignation came after Mr. Trump stepped up his attack on special counsel Robert Mueller. According to CNN, Mr. Dowd and Mr. Trump disagreed on the appropriate legal strategy to take in regards to Mr. Mueller’s quest.

“Many lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case…don’t believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on. Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted,” Mr. Trump tweeted Sunday.

He continued, “Problem is that a new…lawyer or law firm will take months to get up to speed (if for no other reason than they can bill more), which is unfair to our great country - and I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems!”

Some major law firms reportedly declined to take on the president as a client last year, and Joseph diGenova as well as his wife Victoria Toensing, both Washington attorneys, were expected to join the legal team last week.

But The New York Times reported Sunday, Mr. Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said neither would be able to represent Mr. Trump in the special counsel investigation due to potential conflicts of interest.

“The president is disappointed that conflicts prevent Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing from joining the president’s special counsel legal team,” Mr. Sekulow said in a statement. “However, those conflicts do not prevent them from assisting the president in other legal matters. The president looks forward to working with them.”

