White House national security officials are backing an Afghan-led bid to pursue possible peace talks with the notorious Haqqani Network, alongside the Taliban, in a effort to end the 17-year war in the country.

Kabul’s intent to try and bring reconcilable elements from within the Pakistani-based terror group, which has claimed responsibility for some of the deadliest attacks on American and NATO forces in Afghanistan since the beginning of the war in 2001, to the negotiating table will not take away from Washington’s current strategy to pressure Islamabad to degrade or eliminate the Haqqani group.

“Our Afghan allies believe that a workable peace process that ends decades of war must include all elements of the Taliban, including the Haqqani Network, willing to accept peace. This war in Afghanistan must be settled among Afghans,” a National Security Council official told the Washington Times on Sunday.

“The United States will support the Afghan Government and all parties ready to make peace,” the official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Claims of U.S. support for the Afghan-led plan, announced by President Ashraf Ghani earlier this month which calls for the beginning of unconditional peace talks with the country’s jihadists, came days after Afghanistan’s top national security official announced Kabul would be opening talks to the Haqqanis.

“We should negotiate with anyone who is reconcilable,” including elements of the Haqqani Network, Afghan National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar, told the Times shortly after a breakfast round table with reporters at the Afghan embassy in Washington on Thursday.

“We will not talk with anyone who is not reconcilable,” he added, before departing for scheduled meetings with officials at the Pentagon, State Department and White House — which included a sit-down with then National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster — to discuss the way ahead on the Afghan peace initiative.

Aside from opening talks with both the Taliban and the Haqqanis under no preconditions, Mr. Ghani also announced Kabul is now willing to consider allowing the Taliban a political role in the country’s government — even the establishment of a political office for the insurgent group in the Afghan capital — should the organization’s leaders be willing to restart stalled peace talks.

It remains unclear whether John Bolton, the controversial former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations under the George W. Bush White House and Trump pick to replace Gen. McMaster, will support an Afghan-led peace roadmap that includes the Haqqanis.

But Kabul’s decision to include amenable elements of the Haqqani Network, whose namesake Sirajuddin Haqqani remains second-in-command of the Afghan Taliban, does not run counter to the administration’s ongoing efforts to force Pakistan to take tangible steps to curtail or eliminate Haqqani Network activities on both sides of the border.

Ramping up pressure on Islamabad was a key element in the White House’s new South Asia strategy, rolled out by Mr. Trump in August. At that time, Mr. Trump renewed U.S criticisms of Pakistan’s alleged double dealings with certain terrorist groups including the Haqqanis, the Pakistani Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) the extremist movement responsible for the deadly 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India.

The administration followed up weeks later by withholding millions in foreign aid to Pakistan and suspending all military support to the South Asian nation indefinitely, demanding Islamabad do more to combat the terror groups.

Despite such actions, Pakistan’s efforts continue to fall short of Washington’s demands, the NSC official said.

“Seven months after the President announced the South Asia strategy, we have not seen the kind of decisive and irreversible actions we expect Pakistan to take,” the NSC official said, noting the U.S. has already “suspended security assistance and are considering additional measures.” The official declined to comment as to what additional measures are being considered by the Trump White House.

In Afghanistan, Washington has “empowered our forces with additional resources and authorities to more aggressively target the Taliban on the battlefield,” in the months since the South Asia strategy rollout, the official noted.

“We don’t believe that the war in Afghanistan has a solely military solution, but we do believe that military pressure will play a key element in pushing the Taliban — including the Haqqani Network — to the accept a peace settlement that ends the war and prevents Afghanistan from being a safe haven for terrorists,” the official said.

For its part, Pakistan has praised Kabul’s efforts to restart peace talks with the Taliban, with Pakistani National Security Adviser Nasir Khan Janjua saying it was time for the U.S. to abandon hopes for a military victory in Afghanistan and pursue peace.

“End the suffering of Afghanistan and of its people. Let us seek the closure of the conflict instead of winning it,” he said during an exclusive roundtable with reporters in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad. Pakistan is also touting its efforts to fully seal off its northwest borders with Afghanistan, as proof positive it is taking viable action against extremists in both countries.

Mr. Atmar slammed Islamabad’s efforts to wall off its borders with the country, last week characterizing the move as a “ridiculous approach” toward addressing each country’s shared challenges in thwarting extremism.

“The terrorists cannot be walled off,” he told a select group of reporters Thursday during a breakfast roundtable at the Afghan embassy. “You cannot stop the extremists with a wall or a chain link fence,” he added, referring to Pakistan’s ongoing work to seal off its corridor of territories along the country’s northwest border.

Pakistan and Afghanistan would be better served by addressing the the root causes of terrorism in the region — vast socioeconomic disparities, government corruption and implicit support of extremist ideologies for political purposes — rather than spending time, money and effort to erect the so-called “Durand line wall.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.