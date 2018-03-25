Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich wouldn’t say whether he would heed the call of his friend, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, to challenge President Trump in 2020.

“Anything that I do in politics, I would put a little bit more delicately, but I would say I have always been very agressive in promoting the things that I believe in” said Mr. Kasich on Sunday, adding that the most important thing for a leader to do right now is to bring people together.

“Too much division, too much confusion, too much erosion in the values that our mothers and fathers have taught us, we have to stop that” he said on CNN’s State of the Union.

Mr. Schwarzenegger, who Mr. Kasich called a “dear friend,” told CNN that Mr. Kasich should challenge Mr. Trump if he fails to fulfill his campaign promises.

“I think he should run against President Trump, and I think that he should go and show the American people an alternative,” Mr. Schwarzenegger told CNN on Saturday.

Mr. Kasich ran against Mr. Trump in the 2016 GOP primary, but only won his home state, Ohio.

