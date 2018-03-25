Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia says he believes that the student-led rallies for stricter gun laws will make a difference as Congress weighs its response to recent school shootings.
Warner is also indicating he’s had a change of heart after previously voting against a ban on certain high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic weapons.
Warner says in response to those votes that “I think it’s time to change our positions and re-examine them.”
Speaking Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Warner says he’s always been in favor of universal background checks for gun purchases. He adds that it’s time to have a legitimate debate about restrictions on gun magazines and assault weapons.
He says the basic notion is that these “militarized weapons need to be off our streets.”
