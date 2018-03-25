Former Sen. Rick Santorum had some advice for the anti-gun student marchers who invaded the District of Columbia over the weekend — learn something practical.

The Pennsylvania Republican, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” called marching for legislation that isn’t likely to happen such as assault-weapons bans is merely “looking to someone else to solve their problem.”

“How about kids instead of looking to someone else to solve their problem, do something about maybe taking CPR classes or trying to deal with situations that when there is a violent shooter [so] that you can actually respond to that?” he said.

“They didn’t take action to say, ‘How do I, as an individual, deal with this problem? How am I going to do something about stopping bullying within my own community? What am I going to do to actually help respond to a shooter?,’” said Mr. Santorum, effectively the runner-up to Mitt Romney for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.

Fellow panelist Van Jones, a former Obama administration ‘green jobs’ czar, said such reactions were going “too far.”

“I want [my high-school-age son] focused on algebra and other stuff,” he said. “If his main way to survive high school is learning CPR so when his friends get shot … that to me, we’ve gone too far.”

