CBS says it will air its interview with adult film actress Stormy Daniels on Sunday’s episode of “60 Minutes.”

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she had sex with Donald Trump before he became president. She has been trying to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed days before the 2016 presidential election so she can discuss her relationship with Trump, which she said began in 2006 and continued for about a year.

CNN anchor and “60 Minutes” correspondent Anderson Cooper recorded the interview with Clifford earlier this month.

Clifford’s attorney, Michael Avenatti, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that more details of the affair would come out on “60 Minutes,” and said his office was checking out similar claims from six women who had come forward.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.