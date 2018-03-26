The California-Trump war opened up a new front Monday evening.

Within a couple of hours of the Commerce Department announcing it would ask about citizenship on the 2020 Census forms, California announced that it would sue to stop the effort.

In a statement late Monday, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced the lawsuit.

“We’re prepared to do what we must to protect California from a deficient Census. Including a citizenship question on the 2020 census is not just a bad idea — it is illegal,” Mr. Becerra said in a statement.

