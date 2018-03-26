The Detroit News. March 20, 2018

Businesses should lead school reform

Business Leaders for Michigan joined the fray this week of groups calling for the state to become among the top 10 for its schools and talent development. The challenges and shortfalls facing Michigan’s K-12 schools are already well documented, but getting business to back reform efforts is essential to long-term success.

As this new report reminds us, only one in four Michigan students leaves high school ready for career or college. The state is consistently in the bottom 10 of states in math and reading proficiency, according to national standardized tests, regardless of race or income.

That should worry everyone, but it should especially concern business leaders who must be able to find and attract a talented workforce.

In its report, Business Leaders did go beyond the dreary statistics and called for Michigan to look to what other states have done to boost student learning and raise performance at a time when students here keep sliding.

But the biggest contribution the group could make is putting together a coalition of business groups that will demand the changes they call for get done. That will take time and dedication, but it’s what’s needed for this report to turn into action.

Business leadership has proven essential in states like Massachusetts and Tennessee that are often highlighted for the progress they’ve made. That kind of intensive push from employers has been missing in Michigan, despite the clear need to improve schools.

And given the dearth of leadership over K-12 schools in the state, it’s up to the business community to jump start these efforts. We’ve often written about how Michigan is one of just a handful of states to give the governor no direct control over education, and that lack of unified vision has contributed to the current crisis. Changing the leadership of schools here will take a constitutional amendment, so realistically, that’s not going to happen anytime soon.

School reform can’t wait. Some of the ideas the Business Leaders report put forward could help schools get on a better track. They include:

?”Maintaining high student standards and existing state assessments of student progress.” It’s important for the state to have a consistent record of measuring student achievement. State Superintendent Brian Whiston hopes to once again shake up standardized testing, but that would be a disruption the state can’t afford.

?”Effectively preparing teachers and school leaders through high quality professional development, by giving them greater access to technology and data, and by incentivizing strong results through professional recognition.” The state House recently introduced a package of bills that address this, focusing on preparing teachers for more challenging classrooms in low-income areas and creating a class of master teachers who could work with their younger or struggling colleagues.

?”Making sure dollars are being spent effectively to educate all students.”

?”Keeping a united, sustained effort behind strategies that work.” In reality, this is the most important contribution Business Leaders can make.

“Too many younger workers lack the basic skills they need in literacy and math - and the problem seems to be getting worse,” said Doug Rothwell, Business Leaders president and CEO, in a statement. “It’s time for all of us to come together, learn from other states, and make things right.”

Now, the challenge will be keeping the pressure on lawmakers and state education leaders to ensure effective and proven strategies for improving schools are put into action..

The Mining Journal. March 21, 2018

NMU hockey program comes back to life

Even though the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Championship game did not end the way most Northern Michigan University fans had hoped for, the 2017-2018 season overall turned out to be a big success. The Wildcats finished with a home record of 17 wins and 4 losses. It is the first 25-win season the Wildcats have seen since the 2001-02 season.

Some of the players at the press conference appeared to feel like they let the huge crowd at the Berry Events Center down by not winning the game. It is true fans were disappointed at the outcome of the game Saturday, but they were not at all disappointed with the season the Wildcats had.

With a new coach and a new style of hockey, the Wildcats brought joy and enthusiasm back to the NMU hockey program. Each week throughout the season, the fan base continued to grow along with the interest in the team. As the home record grew to 17-4 leading into the WCHA Championship, the Berry sold out quickly. The excitement in the events center was at a level that may never have been seen since the Berry opened.

Throughout the year we ran several editorials asking fans to get behind their team and show just how supportive “Hockeyville” is toward NMU hockey. The pinnacle of that support was evident at the WCHA Championship game. The attendance was great, the noise from the fans has never been louder and the pride that all NMU fans had in their hockey team was overwhelming.

So, the year did not end the way we hoped, but the joy was back in the building for the 2017-2018 season like we have not seen since the national championship back in 1991. For the seniors who helped rebuild our program this past year to such a successful level, thank you. You should all be very proud of your accomplishments. For the underclassmen on the team, you saw that hard work and dedication pays off with huge dividends in the form of games won and fan support rebuilt. We are confident that you will take that knowledge and use it with a goal of playing in the WCHA Championship game again next year and moving on to the national tournament. We believe you can do it. With the WCHA coach of the year behind the bench and the best goalie in the WCHA in front of the net, along with an extremely talented supporting cast, the future for NMU hockey is extremely bright.

There is no need at this point to second guess what might have been. We believe it is time to celebrate the great year we all just experienced and look forward to next year with great enthusiasm. Congratulations to the entire NMU hockey team and all NMU fans for bringing championship hockey back to Marquette.

Times Herald (Port Huron). March 22, 2018

Towns can’t ignore pot’s inevitability

Capac Village President John Grzyb is in an awkward spot. So are most other local elected officials in St. Clair and Sanilac counties. They could have a bit of explaining to do in about seven and a half months.

Under the latest iteration of the state’s troubled medical marijuana rules, local governments must choose whether to participate in the medical marijuana industry. In St. Clair County, Capac appears most likely to opt in when the village council votes on proposed local medical marijuana ordinances April 2. No other community in the two counties has yet to set up a local mechanism for providing patients with medical marijuana.

That’s not unusual. The list of communities participating in the new medical marijuana regime is remarkably small. Only 37 of Michigan’s 83 counties have local governments willing to hand out local licenses. Some, such as Lansing, have provisions but don’t appear likely to use them.

Near here, Macomb, Oakland, Lapeer and Tuscola communities have signed on. Medical marijuana users will be facing long drives.

Grzyb isn’t exactly saying, but he is probably opposed to marijuana businesses opening in Capac. Part of his concern is that whatever the village does in April, voters could turn the entire issue on its head in November.

A group seeking the legalize the recreational use of marijuana by adults has turned in about 350,000 petition signatures to get the issue on the November ballot - about 100,000 more than it needed. Although the state Board of Canvassers could still find a reason to keep the proposal off the ballot, that doesn’t appear likely.

What does appear likely is that voters will approve the measure. In recent polls, about 60 percent of Michigan residents said they would vote in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana use. In 2008, that was just about the same percentage that voted to legalize medical use of marijuana.

That, we suppose, puts us in the minority. Gun battles in the far corners of Sanilac County; kidnap and torture in St. Clair County; drug raids that turn up marijuana, guns and heroin have not persuaded us that marijuana is harmless. Legalizing it for recreational use will benefit only those who make a profit from it.

Unlike Grzyb, though, we recognize we are on the wrong side of the debate.

When local officials say that nobody wants the marijuana industry in their communities, they are speaking only for themselves. They probably are not speaking for the 60 percent of their constituent voters who are looking forward to having their say in November.

But Grzyb is correct in worrying that it will be another disaster on a par with the medical marijuana fiasco that Lansing has spent most of a decade fixing but still doesn’t work.

Traverse City Record-Eagle. March 18, 2018

We deserve to know what those lobbyist lunches buy

There is no such thing as a free lunch.

Yet, many Michigan lawmakers would have us all think as much.

A report released last week by the Michigan Campaign Finance Network - a nonpartisan organization that logs and disseminates political finance information - showed lobbyists reported spending $821,640 on food and drinks in 2017, 33 percent more than they spent 10 years ago.

The breakdown included somewhat detailed per-politician spending records - lobbyists only are required to report spending on individual lawmakers if they exceed $59 in a month or $375 in a year. Those loopholes mean there are plenty of small meals or drink tabs that wouldn’t be required to be reported to the public, including an exemption that allows for unlimited spending on legislative staffers’ meals without reporting.

What information was reported for 2017 showed northern Michigan lawmakers, including the list-topping state Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, spent more time than his peers, dining with lobbyists. Those lobbyists reported spending $3,702 on food and drink for Chatfield in 2017, $2,138 in free meals came from Governmental Consultant Services. That lobbying firm is listed as the biggest individual spender for 11 of the top 15 individual lawmakers who received free food and drink.

For perspective, that $3,702 tab would buy a $71 worth of food and drinks each week for a year. A budget-minded lobbyist could stretch a budget like that into hours of one-on-one time with a lawmaker each week.

State Sen. Wayne Schmidt and state Reps. Larry Inman and Triston Cole each received more than $1,000 in meals and drinks bought by lobbyists. Enough to rank them all in the top 30 recipients of lobbyists’ food and drink spending.

So what do all those meals buy? The answer: important access to important leaders of Michigan.

Many lawmakers have argued a swanky steak dinner or a few beers doesn’t equate to influence bought, but there is no doubt lobbyists secured a mountain of face time with our elected representatives for their $821,640 spent to dine with lawmakers.

We likely will never know if legislation was steered by those interactions because Michigan’s Freedom of Information Act allows a cutout that prevents the public from obtaining emails, other correspondence or even schedules that might indicate what discussions take place at all those lunches, dinners and after-hours elbow rubbing at the pub.

Wouldn’t it be nice to know what those lobbyist want with the access they’ve gained?

Considering Michiganders pick up the tab for any bills passed or steered by all those meals, it seems we should at least be privy to the subject of dinner conversation.

