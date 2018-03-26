Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Monday that President Trump’s changes to trade agreements could lead to “freer trade.”

“We may not like his tactics, some of the people on Wall Street, but the tactics have been effective for him over the 45 [or] 50 years that he’s been in business,” Mr. Scaramucci said on CNN.

Mr. Trump announced an increase on steel and aluminum tariffs as well as tariffs on Chinese goods. The president has long said that he wants to change Chinese trade agreements with the U.S. saying the current situation is unfair. China announced their own increase in response to Mr. Trump’s announcement, but Mr. Scaramucci said he is not fearful of a trade war.

“The Chinese do not want a trade war. They will come together,” he said.

“If the Chinese reduce their tariffs on U.S. goods and services that’ll be freer trade than the trade we’re experiencing right now,” Mr. Scaramucci added.

