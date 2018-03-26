U.S Army infantrymen will soon have an option for taking weight off their backs — robotic vehicles.

Modern technology is about ready to shoulder the heavy loads that have been shouldered by “grunts” throughout history. Military officials are sending one of four autonomous robotic systems to two brigade combat teams within months for testing.

Officials in at Fort Benning, Georgia, confirmed the decision during a recent robotics competition that featured industry experts, college students and high school students, Army Times reported Sunday.

The designated Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport assigned to each brigade can carry roughly 1,000 pounds of gear over different kinds of terrain.

Don Sando, the director of the Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate and deputy to the commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, declined to identify which companies are vying to supply the vehicles, the newspaper reported.

