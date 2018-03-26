President Trump expelled 60 Russian intelligence officers Monday and closed Russia’s consulate in Seattle in response to Moscow’s nerve-agent attack on a British former double agent in England.

In one of his most dramatic confrontations with Moscow on its covert actions, Mr. Trump ordered the expulsion of 48 officials working at the Russian Embassy in Washington, and 12 intelligence officers assigned to Russia’s mission at the United Nations in New York City.

The U.S. is giving the Russian operatives and their families seven days to leave the country.

“Today we say to Russia, when you attack our friends, you will face serious consequences,” said a senior administration official who confirmed the actions.

A senior administration official said the actions will help to curtail Russia’s “increasingly aggressive intelligence activities” in the U.S.

The U.S. considers the diplomats to be spies and that they are carrying out intelligence activities under cover as embassy staff, administration officials said. British Prime Minister Theresa May has ordered 23 purported Russian spies to leave Britain over the attack on the former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, in Salisbury, England.

The closing of the Russian consulate in Seattle will give degrade Moscow’s capability to conduct intelligence activities on the West Coast, an official said.

While the move is in response to the poisoning case, U.S. officials said it is also a reaction to Russia’s “steady drumbeat of destabilizing activities.”

Mr. Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin last Tuesday, congratulating him on his re-election and suggesting that the two leaders will meet soon. Officials said Mr. Trump has not spoken to Mr. Putin about the expulsions.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle is “due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases and Boeing,” the aircraft manufacturer.

“The United States takes this action in conjunction with our NATO allies and partners around the world in response to Russia’s use of a military-grade chemical weapon on the soil of the United Kingdom, the latest in its ongoing pattern of destabilizing activities around the world,” she said.

U.S. officials said Russia has more than 100 intelligence officers in the U.S., calling that number “unacceptably large.”

“Today’s actions make the United States safer by reducing Russia’s ability to spy on Americans and to conduct cover operations that directly threatens America’s national security,” an administration official said. “The Salisbury attack was only the latest in a long series of Russian efforts to undermine international peace and stability. The Russian government has shown malicious contempt for the sovereignty and security of countries worldwide. It has repeatedly sought to subvert and discredit Western institutions. These efforts are ongoing.”

