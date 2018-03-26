LORDSBURG, N.M. (AP) - An immigrant with temporary protective status may lose that protection after the U.S. Border Patrol says he tried smuggling immigrants into the country near Rodeo, New Mexico.
The U.S. Border Patrol said the man was arrested March 19 after agents found three immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally inside his car.
The driver’s name was not been released.
Officials say the driver had protection under the federal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA. He had an approved eligibility status to remain in the U.S. until September 7, 2019
The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector says the driver may lose that status if convicted of smuggling charges.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.