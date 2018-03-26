An illegal immigrant assaulted a Border Patrol agent during an arrest last week, bashing the agent’s head against a rock before being subdued by backup, Homeland Security said Monday.

Agents had tracked a group of four migrants who’d crossed the border near Sasabe, in Arizona, and grabbed one of them, a Honduran. While other agents went after the three remaining crossers, one agent stuck with the Honduran and tried to secure him.

But the 25-year-old migrant resisted, striking the agent’s head against a rock.

The other agents rushed back and restrained the Honduran, who continued to fight, Homeland Security said.

The injured agent, who was a paramedic, tended to the illegal immigrant, even as blood poured from the agent’s own wound. Both the migrant and the agent were taken to a local hospital — the agent for emergency care, and the migrant as a precautionary measure, the government said.

One other illegal immigrant from the group, also Honduran, was nabbed in the Thursday incident.

Assaults on Border Patrol soared last year as border controls tightened and illegal immigrants began to become more desperate in their attempts.

Rocks are among the most common attacks — though often they are heaved at agents from the Mexican side of the border, sometimes over the border wall.

