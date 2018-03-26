The conservative group Missouri Rising released an ad Monday slamming Sen. Claire McCaskill for her support of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election.

The digital ad features Ms. McCaskill, Missouri Democrat, talking about Mrs. Clinton as “madame president” and accusing some of those who supported President Trump of being “cynical.” The ad ties both women together calling them “liberal” and “out of touch.”

Missouri Rising is a state chapter of America Rising Squared, which focuses on promoting conservative policies. According to Missouri Rising’s internal polling, Ms. McCaskill’s connection to Mrs. Clinton is among her biggest vulnerabilities heading into the 2018 race.

Mr. Trump won the state by 19 points in 2016.

