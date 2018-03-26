A friend of Stormy Daniels said Monday that the adult-film star has the dress she wore on the night she says she had sex with future-President Donald Trump.

Alana Evans, also an adult-film actress, told CNN in an interview that she doesn’t know whether this dress has proof of sexual intercourse on it.

“All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night,” Ms. Evans said.

“Maybe a keepsake, maybe it’s because it’s actual proof,” she added. “I can only speculate the things that may be on that dress, especially if it’s never been washed.”

The Daniels team has dropped several broad hints in recent days that they have hard proof that she is being truthful and Mr. Trump is lying about whether an affair took place. For example, attorney Michael Avenatti tweeted a photo of a compact disc repeating the cliche about a picture being worth a thousand words.

The existence of a dress became a key turning point in the Monica Lewinsky scandal in 1998. The first claims of an affair prompted absolute denials from President Bill Clinton, including the iconic moment in which we wagged his finger and said “I did not have sexual relations with that women, Miss Lewinsky.”

But it turned out that woman Miss Lewinsky had saved a blue dress that contained a semen stain and never washed it. Resulting DNA tests proved it came from Mr. Clinton, and only then did he admit that “Indeed I did have a relationship with Miss Lewinsky that was not appropriate.”

Bluffing about the evidence one has is a common lawyers maneuver. But in Sunday’s “60 Minutes” segment Mr. Avenatti said, “you should ask some of the other people in my career when they’ve bet on me bluffing.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.