Stormy Daniels has expanded a lawsuit against President Trump to accuse his lead lawyer of defamation.

According to a document filed Monday with the U.S. District Court for Central California, the adult-film star whose real name is Stephanie Clifford is claiming that Michael Cohen insinuated, falsely, that she lied when claiming she’d had a sexual affair in 2006-07 with Mr. Trump, then a reality-TV star and real-estate mogul.

The document amends a lawsuit that sought to have declared null and void a non-disclosure agreement that Ms. Clifford signed in 2006.

The amended lawsuit also says the $130,000 that Mr. Cohen paid Ms. Clifford as “hush money” out of his own funds in October 2016 was a campaign contribution that, because of the amount and the fact it wasn’t disclosed publicly, violated federal laws.

Earlier on Monday, Mr. Cohen filed a cease-and-desist order against Ms. Clifford over her “60 Minutes” interview, in which she made explicit her longtime claims of an affair with Mr. Trump in 2006-07.

