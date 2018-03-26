Federal law-enforcement officials said Monday that they are investigating a wave of suspicious mailings to government offices in and around Washington.

JUST IN: The FBI and military authorities say they are investigating a half-dozen suspicious packages containing explosive components, sent to military and intelligence addresses in the Washington, DC. area. — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 26, 2018

According to NBC News, law enforcement has custody of all the packages and is determining whether they are the work of one person and whether they “were working devices or hoaxes meant to look real.”

Federal officials told NBC that “they do not believe that any of these packages came from Mark Anthony Conditt, who caused three weeks of terror in Austin, Texas.”

Earlier in the day, there had been individual reports of a couple of devices and specific locations.

“The FBI responded to multiple government facilities today for the reports of suspicious packages. Each package was collected for further analysis by the FBI,” said Nicole Schwab, an FBI spokeswoman at the Washington Field Office.

The National Defense University on Fort McNair, Fort Belvoir in Virginia and Naval Support Facility Dahlgren in King George County in Virginia all told local news outlets throughout they day that they had received suspicious packages.

All the suspicious-package incidents that had been reported throughout Monday morning and afternoon had ended with no injuries.

