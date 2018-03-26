LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on a call by advocacy groups for a Nevada state judge to be reprimanded for telling convicted felons that they could vote for President Donald Trump in 2020 (all times local):

4:50 p.m.

A Nevada judge says a state judicial oversight panel has already reviewed comments she made about ex-felons voting for President Donald Trump and found no misconduct.

Clark County District Court Judge Susan Johnson said in a statement Monday that she challenges criminal defendants to overcome their pasts and succeed in their futures.

Commission officials declined to comment.

12:35 p.m.

A trio of advocacy groups says a Nevada state judge should be professionally reprimanded for telling convicted felons that they could vote for President Donald Trump in 2020.

Clark County District Court Judge Susan Johnson in Las Vegas has characterized her comments from the bench last summer a joking way to show what restoration of civil rights could mean.

Johnson did not immediately respond Monday to a request for comment made through a court spokeswoman.

The Fair Elections Legal Network, the American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada and the Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada say they filed complaints Friday with the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline.

The complaints were first reported by the Nevada Independent.

Transcripts show that Johnson said that if they completed terms of felony probation, they would have their civil rights restored.

