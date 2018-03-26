Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell said Monday that Russia has shown a “pattern” of aggressive behavior that the administration will not tolerate.

“The Russian government has not been helpful in recent days with the United States, the international community in our efforts with North Korea. More broadly, I think there is a pattern of more aggressive Russian behavior worldwide,” Mr. Wess said on Fox News.

He said that President Trump’s congratulatory call to Russian President Vladimir Putin is “protocol” and doesn’t have any greater meaning. The administration expelled 60 Russian intelligence officials earlier Monday and closed the consulate in Seattle after an attack on a former double agent in England. The nerve-agent attack was linked to Moscow officials.

• S.A. Miller contributed to this article.

