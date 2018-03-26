The White House on Monday doubled down on President Trump’s insistence that he didn’t have sex with porn star Stormy Daniels, a day after her much-watched television interview.

“He’s consistently denied these allegations,” said White House deputy press secretary Raj Shah. “He has been consistent in doing so. She has not. There’s nothing to corroborate her claim.”

Ms. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, said on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that she had sex with Mr. Trump more than a decade ago at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada. She said she was paid $130,000 from Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, in October 2016 to keep quiet about the encounter before the presidential election.

She also said an unknown man threatened her in a parking in 2011 lot to keep quiet about the story.

Mr. Shah wouldn’t say whether the president watched the broadcast. He confirmed that Mr. Trump had dinner with Mr. Cohen Saturday night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Asked why the president’s lawyer would pay her if the charges weren’t true, Mr. Shah replied, “False charges are settled out of court all the time, and this is nothing outside the ordinary.”

