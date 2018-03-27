HONOLULU — A lawsuit filed in federal court in Utah seeks to grant U.S. citizenship status to American Samoans.
Lead plaintiff John Fitisemanu, and others who were born in American Samoa, are asking the court for citizenship under the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution, which confers citizenship at birth to anyone born in the U.S. The complaint was filed in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
American Samoa has been a U.S. territory since 1900. It is the only territory in which residents don’t have birthright citizenship, and are instead considered U.S. nationals. Under that status, they cannot vote, run for office, or serve on a jury despite paying American taxes.
The plaintiffs also say they have lost job opportunities because of their status.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.