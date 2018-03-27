A Maryland state senator’s campaign office was apparently targeted by a bag containing suspicious white powder.

According to a report on WRC-TV channel 4, three people were being treated by a Hazmat crew Tuesday night at the Largo offices of state Sen. C. Anthony Muse.

The Washington NBC affiliate reported that a Muse office worker took a bag out of a garbage bin and the white powder began wafting out.

The powder caused coughing in those workers, WRC reported, citing Prince George’s Fire Department spokesperson Mark Brady.

Mr. Brady said the three people are conscious and breathing.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.