PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - The Secretary of State’s office says it’s time for candidates to file their nominating petitions for the June primary election.
The office says the filing deadline is Tuesday. Candidates can also send petitions using registered mail by 5:00 p.m. to their county auditor for county races and the Secretary of State’s office for statewide or legislative contests.
The primary election will be held June 5.
