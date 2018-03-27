A 22-year-old who acted in the movie “Marmaduke” and on the Disney Channel show “Shake It Up” has a new role — in the White House press office.

Caroline Sunshine is joining President Trump’s team as a press assistant, CNN reported Tuesday evening.

Ms. Sunshine has recent political experience, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told CNN in a statement.

“Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school’s Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party,” Ms. Walters said.

Ms. Sunshine’s best-known experience though was on the Disney Channel from 2010 to 2013, as Tinka in “Shake It Up,” which also starred Zendaya and Bella Thorne in a show about Chicago teen dancers.

