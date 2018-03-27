CAMP PENDELTON, Calif. (AP) - Some 60 civilian police officers at a Southern California military base were informed they have to pay back tens of thousands of dollars each to the federal government due to an accounting glitch.

The Orange County Register reports federal officials say the officers at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, the major West Coast base of the United States Marine Corps, were paid on the wrong pay scale from 2008 to 2016.

Another 33 civilian police officers at Naval Station Fallbrook also are affected.

Robert Richey, president of the police officer’s union, the National Federation of Federal Employees, says individual debts range from $12,000 to $80,000. The average overpayment was $3,500 annually.

One officer was informed his debt must either be repaid in full by April 28 or that a payment plan must be set up by then. If he does neither, he was told, automatic deductions will start.

