MIAMI (AP) - United States Coast Guard crews airlifted a young boy suffering from intestinal issues from a cruise ship off of Florida.

The Coast Guard said in a news release that the 3-year-old boy was taken to Florida Lower Keys Hospital in Key West on Monday afternoon. Crews arrived at the ship, which was about 200 miles (321kilometers) southwest of Key West around 4:30 p.m. Monday.

They took the boy and his mother to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.