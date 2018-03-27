MIAMI (AP) - United States Coast Guard crews airlifted a young boy suffering from intestinal issues from a cruise ship off of Florida.
The Coast Guard said in a news release that the 3-year-old boy was taken to Florida Lower Keys Hospital in Key West on Monday afternoon. Crews arrived at the ship, which was about 200 miles (321kilometers) southwest of Key West around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
They took the boy and his mother to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.