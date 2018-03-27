If you’ve ever doubted the political objectivity of fact-checking sites like PolitiFact and Snopes, you’re not alone.

The conservative Media Research Center unveiled Tuesday the formation of Fact-Checking the Fact-Checkers, a project designed to “ensure the fact-checkers themselves are reliable, or exposed as liberal partisans if they aren’t.”

“Sometimes you have to check the fact-checkers,” the announcement said.

News fact-checking sites have multiplied as voters seek to separate truth from propaganda, especially when it comes to politics, but such outlets have also been accused by conservatives of skewing left while posing as neutral third parties.

“In an era of ‘fake news’ and inaccurate reporting, it is important now more than ever that the fact-checkers themselves are exposed for their biases,” MRC President Brent Bozell said in a statement.

The center cited a September 2016 Rasmussen Reports poll showing that 62 percent of voters polled said they didn’t trust media fact-checking of comments made by candidates.

“MRC routinely finds instances when fact-checkers bend the truth or disproportionately target conservatives,” he said. “We are assigning our own rating to their judgments and will expose the worst offenders. Americans deserve the truth. There must be accountability across the board, and that includes these alleged arbiters of fact and fiction.”

Among the fact-checking sites the project plans to monitor are PolitiFact, FactCheck, Snopes, Washington Post Fact Checker, AP Fact Check, and CNN Fact Check.

In 2015, Snopes addressed allegations of bias by posting comments from readers accusing the site of leaning both left and right, Democrat and Republican.

“[F]rom what they tell us, we’ve performed the remarkable feat of being decidedly biased in every possible direction,” the post said.

