BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s congressional delegation is standing by its decision to support basing F-35 jets at the Burlington Air National Guard Base as the City Council voted to request a cancellation.

The Burlington City Council resolution vote passed 9-3 Monday, after a ballot item asked that the F-35s not be based in Burlington. The resolution requests that the Air Force base an aircraft quieter than the F-35 in Burlington.

The Vermont Air Guard said previously there is no alternative and that the F-35s would arrive in Burlington next fall. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch said Monday the Guard will work with the community on aircraft basing concerns.

The resolution goes to Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger for approval.

