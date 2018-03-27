CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation is urging the Trump administration to send at least $10 million to each state deemed eligible for extra funding to fight the nation’s worsening opioid epidemic.
The $1.3 trillion budget appropriation the president signed Friday includes an additional $3.3 billion to combat the crisis. The congressional delegation says of that, $142 million will be set aside for the hardest-hit states.
Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, and Reps. Carol Shea-Porter and Annie Kuster sent a letter to federal officials on Tuesday offering advice on how to allocate that money. In addition to the $10 million minimum, they recommend keeping the list of eligible states short and dividing the money proportionately based on the drug overdose fatality rate in each state.
