President Trump has been in touch with former aide Rob Porter in recent weeks after he was dismissed from the White House amid domestic abuse allegations, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The two men discussed tariffs and trade policy during their phone conversations. Mr. Trump has also expressed hoped that Mr. Porter would return to his post and misses the structure he created among the staff, a White House official told the newspaper.

The source did say the president acknowledged that bringing Mr. Porter back is unlikely, however, after the domestic abuse allegations surrounding his departure. Two ex-wives both said Mr. Porter was physically and verbally abusive, and a photo of his first ex-wife showed her with a black eye.

The controversy triggered a restructure of the security clearance system among White House staff.

