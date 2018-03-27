Former Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr.’s group on redistricting is planning to fight a decision to include a citizenship question on the new 2020 census.
The National Democratic Redistricting Committee plans to challenge the question on legal grounds, calling it a “direct attack” on “representative democracy.”
“We will litigate to stop the administration from moving forward with this irresponsible decision,” Mr. Holder said.
The announcement comes just one day after the Commerce Department said it would ask about citizenship status on the census. The question was included on the census until 1950, but has also been included on the “long form” census sent to one in six families.
Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said the question will now be on the universal form.
“I find that the need for accurate citizenship data and the limited burden that the reinstatement of the citizenship question would impose outweighs fears about a potentially lower response rate,” Mr. Ross wrote in a memo about the decision.
• Stephen Dinan contributed to this article.
